How Good Is ‘Doing Good’?

Volunteerism

is at an all-time high. From Obama and Oprah to unemployment and

shrinking dollars for philanthropy, the United States is witnessing historic interest in volunteerism. This phenomena has been referred to as the ‘push and pull’ effect. The results are rather mixed, but generally speaking, I think this is a very good thing.

Companies

have been promoting volunteerism in one way or another for a number of

years. Recently however, we’ve begun to witness a shift evidenced by

the convergence of interest between employees, corporations,

communities, and governments. It used to be good to volunteer. Now, it

is necessary. This past April 25, more than 50,000 Comcast volunteers turned out for 500 projects in neighborhoods across the United States. Comcast is the largest cable company in the US, employing some 100,000 people. The mammoth event, which began it’s annual commencement in 2001, is known as “Comcast Cares Day.”

While official statistics are virtually impossible to find, it’s safe

to say that this event is one of the largest, single-day, corporate

volunteering efforts in the country. So…why do it? The

logistics involved in organizing an event like this are staggering and

the monetary costs are huge (think of the t-shirts alone). On top of

these costs, Comcast donated an additional 1.5 million towards the 500

projects and organizations they worked on April 25 weekend. If you ask Brian Roberts, the CEO of Comcast, he’ll tell you he believes this event is, “great for the company.” In an interview given to Fox News

on April 23rd, Roberts stated, “It’s great for the communities where

we’re their company and broadband provider. But, most of all, in these

tough times, it just makes you feel connected to institutions, whether

they are schools or rec centers or police athletic leagues, where

people volunteer all the time. And, so, for Comcast, this is — it makes

it so special.” But are special feelings enough? I put

the question to Charisse Lillie, Vice President of Community Investment

and Executive Vice President of the Comcast Foundation.

Except…instead of asking about “special feelings” (that seemed weird)

I decided to go straight to the roots and ask, “What are the measurable

outcomes?” A lot of good work is being done – and for a relatively high

cost. I figured it’s fair to assume that the results of such an effort

are being measured.

But, no. While Lillie seems to

wholeheartedly agree that metrics are vital for long-term success, she

admits that Comcast is not at a stage where they are collecting that

information. One reason for this is a simple lack of good tools. The

technology used to organize “Comcast Cares Day” could not have allowed

them to effectively collect the data – even if they wanted to.

Essentially, Comcast boasts the biggest corporate volunteering effort

out there….and yet, there are no measurable outcomes and no means to

collect data. Now that doesn’t mean they haven’t thought through

priorities and effective strategy. For example, Comcast has identified

youth leadership development, volunteerism and literacy as priorities

for their community investment. But good priorities do not ensure

effective outcomes. Is this a bad thing? As my readers

know, I am a strong proponent of good data collection. What’s more, I

firmly believe that unless employer-sponsored volunteerism is tied to

the functional strategies of business (such as HR or Marketing), it can

easily be relegated to peripheral niceties. In order for corporate

volunteering programs (and Corporate Social Responsibility as a whole)

to fully realize the associated costs, they must begin to function as a

business strategy – not as philanthropy. Yet, most companies I interact with find this kind of integration extremely difficult. Elaine Cohen, a CSR reporting consultant with Beyond Business,

argues this difficulty is not due to lack of data, but the fact that

the essential information is often mixed in with data being collected

for other reasons. The field is so new that standard methods of

collection, aggregation, and reporting are not yet established. In

fact, Cohen believes that the very practice of reporting will force

better methods while underscoring the importance of developing these

disciplines. Fortunately, these new methods are already becoming available. A company I work with, True Impact, offers an online tool which effectively tackles the problem of ROI metric collection. True Impact’s CEO, Farron Levy,

believes his online tool will not only help companies with the problem

of metrics, but will also aid in the movement from a “charity” mindset

to one that acknowledges the business benefits of CSR. Despite

the widespread lack of reporting methodology, technology, and standards

companies like Comcast have decided to follow their instincts and “do

good.” And this is not a bad thing. This is, in fact, an

extraordinarily good thing.

Why? Well, while Lillie may not be

to summarize the success of the day with a report-worthy mathematical

ratio, she knows that all across the United States, Comcast Cares Day

changed lives for the better. She knows this because she picked up

trash along the Chickamauga Creek in Tennessee at the Creek River

Rescue project and as she did, she could just envision the little 5th

grader who would walk along this river after having spent his entire

childhood in the confines of the inner city. For a kid familiar only

with asphalt and storm drains, an experience on the banks of a river is

formative, and Lillie knew the “river rescue” could be add beauty to

that child’s life. These

hopes of a better future are often difficult for upper-middle class

people to grasp, especially those whose lives are a plethora of river

banks and cities alike. I agree with Lillie’s perspective, but only

because I, too remember the experience that helped me understand. I was

in a car with an 11-year old, driving to a picnic event in the country.

Unbelievably, this child had not traveled 10 blocks away from his

apartment complex, must less out of the city. As we drove, I had a

increasingly difficult time watching the road as this kid’s world grew

and his life changed. You should have seen his face when he saw his

very first cow! He kept repeating, “Look at the moo’s!” Now, you can

blame all this on the education system if you like, but the fact was,

this boy had never seen animals other than cats, dogs and rats before

that day. I guarantee you he never forgot it! And while “Blue Planet”

is an amazing production, you can’t quite beat connecting with nature

directly. Information is helpful, but experience changes us. We

each have a responsibility to share these experiences with others in

our context. In the workplace, and particularly within an employee

volunteer program, “story” is one of the most effective methods for

changing the culture of business. Comcast Cares Day put a strong

emphasis on story and has already seen significant benefits resulting

from this effort. Unfortunately, many companies fail to capture an

event’s momentum, enthusiasm, sense of purpose, and energy. When the

event is over, the experience is over. Instead, companies need to

collect and share stories. Only when employees have a chance to talk

about their experiences and reflect on what happened, will the enormous

benefit of the event be realized. The optimal way to achieve this is to

create intentional space once the event is over that is used solely for

the purpose of story-telling and reflection. (And I say provide good

eats! Food makes every story better!) This

“intentional space” however, should not (never, ever) look like a

stuffy awards ceremony, or a memo that says, “staff reflection in 15

minutes.” We’re in a new era that has provided fun and innovative

methods for communication. Comcast, for example, used two familiar

forms for connecting: Twitter and Facebook. They set up a twitter

account @comcastcares, and then encouraged the employees to send tweets throughout the event. A Facebook page allowed employees in St Paul to post comments and pictures all day long. At caresday.net, Comcast combined video with a twitter stream.

Friends and family were also able to access these feeds and sites.

Think about it! 50,000 people, each with unique online networks. That’s

an audience of at least a few million. Add to that the rest of us, plus

secondary networks, and you can see why Comcast Cares Day found it’s way to the top 10 issues discussed on Saturday. That’s pretty amazing considering the attention being given to the Swine Flu and other pressing economic and political issues. Why not check in directly with some people who were tweeting the event?

Ask @shaunacausey about Social Media training for 15 nonprofits in Seattle

@foleymo would probably tell you about showing The Seattle Arts council in benefits of Social Media I

asked Charisse Lillie if Comcast had any concerns about putting

themselves out there like that. Wasn’t Comcast afraid of a Domino’s

debacle? What about screwing up and looking like Amazon, “the internet

company that doesn’t understand the internet”? Lillie’s answer was

insightful. She said, “you know, we trust our people. If we can’t trust

them for something like this, then we’ve been hiring the wrong people.”

Could something bad have happened? Yep. But it’s not about that. It’s

about what kind of company you are. And frankly, I trust companies who

trust their staff.

Overall,

I can’t help but feel pretty impressed by Comcast Cares Day – despite

the lack of metrics. Comcast captured stories in a way that allows that

stories themselves to become part of the Comcast culture. This

consequently influences the culture and allows for new perspectives and

understandings to be institutionalized into the company. In addition,

Comcast managed to free up the social networking power of their

employees and tap into the latent social capital that companies their

size would do well to utilize, particularly while we have less economic

capital available. Wait a minute…..did we just find the metrics we weren’t looking for? Congratulations

on a great day Comcast. We’ll see you in the neighborhood next year.

Bring an extra T-shirt, maybe some of us will even help out. Email; chrisjarvis@realizedworth.com

LinkedIn Profile; http://www.linkedin.com/in/chrisjarviscan

Twitter; @RealizedWorth