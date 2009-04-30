Altered States, Instant Classics, Magnetic Attractions

Earlier this year, a phalanx of American photographers set out to document 12 months in the life of our nation. There are 50 of them in all — one for each state — and what they’ve come up with so far may surprise you.

The project’s instigator — a British photographer named Stuart Pilkington — gives the shutterbugs one assignment every two months. As of this writing, they’ve completed the first: “People.” Vermont’s Seth Butler picked a pair of hirsute farmers to represent his state. Ohio’s Andrew Borowiec shot a snow-covered cemetery. American Idol winner Ruben Studdard and Hootie and the Blowfish front man Darius Rucker are the stand-ins for their home states (Alabama and South Carolina). Check them out today, and check back in May, when the replies to Pilkington’s second assignment — “Habitat” — go up online.

Ólafur Arnalds was a very busy man last week: The 21-year-old composer, who lives in Reykjavik, wrote and recorded a new piece every day and posted it online for anyone to download. Each of the compositions is free, and all of them are lovely.

Day one’s piece, a waltz, was written for a friend named Elsa. The third composition — “Romance” — reminded Arnalds of a 19th-century opera. On day six, we heard a somber, year-old piece that Arnalds pulled off the shelf and reworked on the fly. And on the eve of the final day, the composer sent out a tweet in which he promised to end the week on a positive note. He delivered that note — a lovely duet for piano and violin — on Sunday, and it just might be our favorite of the bunch. At this rate, Arnalds can have a week of our time anytime.

