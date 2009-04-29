Aveda: Certifiably Sustainable From the Cradle to the Grave

Aveda is doing L’Oreal’s poop-powered hair products one better with its newfound company-wide Cradle-to-Cradle (C2C) certification. The company also received Gold level C2C certification for its Smooth Infusion shampoo, Smooth Infusion conditioner, Dry Remedy moisturizing shampoo, Dry Remedy moisturizing conditioner, Aveda Men Pure-Formance shampoo, Aveda Men Pure-Formance conditioner and Green Science Firming face creme. These are the first beauty products ever to receive C2C recognition.

C2C certification, awarded by design firm McDonough Braungart Design Chemistry, is an independent measurement that recognizes companies’ achievements in removing waste entirely from a product’s equation. That means using renewable energy, compostable or recyclable packaging, sustainable production processes–anything that reduces a product’s impact on the planet.

For its part, Aveda uses enough wind power to cover the energy requirements of its headquarters and main production plant, and the company’s West Coast distribution center uses solar power for 55% of its energy needs. Aveda has also implemented a number of energy efficiency initiatives in its facilities, including energy management tools for lighting, energy recovery technology for exhaust systems, and even heat-reflecting white thermoplastic membranes on its roofs. The beauty company’s seven ultra-sustainable products also use natural ingredients like seaweed extract, licorice extract, and organic cactus–spine-free, of course.

Other companies with C2C certification include Herman Miller, Alcoa, Kiehls, and Serious Materials.

[Via Cradle to Cradle]