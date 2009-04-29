advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Norman Foster Fixes the Economy With $24 Million Super Yacht

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read
Ocean Emerald Yacht

advertisement

This week, Lord Norman Foster arrived in Italy to launch his first super-yacht design, the $24 million Ocean Emerald. And, if you made some extra dough shorting bank stocks or simply need a cozy headquarters as you plot world domination, you’re in luck: The yacht’s a time share; the 134-foot vessel sleeps 12, in five suites, furnished by Cassina.

This is the first boat to be launched by Yacht Plus, a joint venture that hitched its public image onto Lord Foster’s star. For Foster, it was a smart move. When it was first proposed a couple years ago, his firm was eagerly looking to expand beyond architecture, and into industrial design. (Witness its recent winning entry, with Aston Martin, for a competition to redesign London’s buses.) And Yacht Plus, for its part, maintains that the strategy will win despite the economic climate. In a “note to editors,” on Foster’s Web site, they write: “In these challenging economic times fractional ownership is rapidly
becoming recognized as the logical and financially astute way of owning high-end luxury products. The days of private ownership of super-yachts are rapidly diminishing owing to the extremely high ongoing running and maintenance costs.” Got that, editors? Fractional yachts are economical. Private yacht ownership? A thing of the lost decade.

Yacht Plus plans on launching three more Foster-designed yachts in the next two years, with the newest one entering service in October. Presumably, the market will be men like Foster himself: He was recently reported to have lost $118 million in the recession, but he still has a plump nest egg of around $250 million.

Ocean Emerald Yacht

Ocean Emerald Yacht

Ocean Emerald Yacht Main Saloon

Ocean Emerald Yacht Owners Suite

Ocean Emerald Yacht Main Deck

Ocean Emerald Yacht VIP suite

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life