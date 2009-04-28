Results vs. Excuses: Which one would you choose?

Many of today’s business leaders are publishing a long list of reasons, stories and excuses about why they aren’t getting the results they desired or even the results they promised. They don’t even have to be creative or dishonest in their attempts to justify their shortcomings: too few resources, talent shortages, increased regulation, declining margins, losses on investments, decreased consumer confidence and demand – all seemingly true “facts,” but not the true cause of why they didn’t get results.

There are two distinct camps in the business world today – leaders whose teams have failed to measure up and instead work diligently to deliver the “facts” in the form of “reasons, stories and excuses” versus leaders whose teams have delivered results in spite of the same “facts.” The difference between the two camps? Not the circumstances of their situations but the path that the leaders chose to take.

The first path leading to reasons, stories and excuses begins when a leader decides that they are “right,” that they know the answer, the way, how the world should be or is. This belief usually arises out of a past experience of success where the leader mistakenly attributes the positive outcomes to their own omnipotent powers rather than more accurately attributing success to the execution and risk mitigation of the team or sheer luck of the draw.

As the world rapidly changes, leaders cannot possibly know the “right” way forward, they can only make decisions and remain extremely open to the feedback from their teams and the marketplace and adjust accordingly. Once a leader becomes convinced they are “right,” their mind closes; they stop learning and become “right-eous.” At this point, leaders become closed to any new or contradictory information that could help them alter their plan and execute it successfully.

When a leader or a team decides they are “right,” a great deal of energy goes into finding and pointing out who is then “wrong” or who is to blame. To reinforce their positions, more energy and resources are wasted to find others who agree with their position and with whom they can collude, further skewing their own view of reality, and limiting any information that negates their convenient view of the world. Together, all of these like-minded people jointly create a story that paints themselves as innocent or helpless victims – with all others as the villains. Instead of results, the leaders have an arsenal of reasons, stories and excuses about why they didn’t or couldn’t deliver the desired results.

The actual cause of their shortcomings is a chain reaction that begins with self-motive and closed- mindedness and ends with a painting of oneself as an innocent victim.

The path to amazing results in spite of the circumstances at hand begins with a simple commitment – a commitment to do whatever it takes (legally and ethically) regardless of role, position or tradition to create the desired results. Such a commitment requires an open mind regarding what’s to come and what will be required – a willingness to be open to and to face the unknown. Results begin with a leader who fully commits to achieving results rather than with a leader who seeks to be “right.”