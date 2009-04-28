How Do You Create a Technology Revolution? By Telle Whitney, CEO, Anita Borg Institute

In my last two blogs I talked about the winners of the Anita

Borg Institute Women of Vision

award winners, and today I wrap up this series talking about Mitchell Baker,

the Women of Vision winner for leadership,.



Mitchell Baker

is the chairperson of the Mozilla Foundation, and former CEO of Mozilla

Corporation. Mozilla’s best known

product is Firefox. Software is an

increasingly competitive business, but what is unusual and inspiring is that

the Firefox product not only is a strong competitor for becoming the top

internet browser, but the product is developed and supported by the open source

community. Developers from all over the

world, on a volunteer basis, contribute to the Firefox product.

Mitchell is a lawyer, but she is legendary in the technology

community. She developed the innovative

and influential Mozilla Public License, which provides open source guidelines

for their development community.