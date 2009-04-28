advertisement
Bad Apples Do Spoil the Barrel: How Companies Can Use their CSR Dollars to Develop Leaders While Also Making the World Better

By Alice Korngold1 minute Read

In “How, When, and Why Bad Apples Spoil the Barrel: Negative Group Members and Dysfunctional Groups,” the authors explain how bad apple behaviors are real and consume “inordinate amounts of time, psychological resources, and emotional energy.”  If bad apples are bad for teams, they must also be bad for business.

“A single, toxic team member may be the catalyst for group-level dysfunction,” is one perspective noted in the paper.   Another refers to “team destroyers.” Bad apples are described by three categories: withholding of effort, being affectively negative, and violating important interpersonal norms. 

 

Caution: distinguish bad apples from people who simply have an opinion that deviates from the group.

 

The authors note several solutions: invest in selecting, placing, and training the right candidates for the team in the first place; train and empower groups to address destructive behaviors; provide team leaders with the structural authority to “intervene to motivate or expel a negative member;” and mobilize a response quickly before there is a vicious downward spiral.

What does this have to do with CSR and saving the world?  If businesses use some of their corporate social responsibility funds to promote and support the engagement of their executives and professionals on nonprofit boards of directors in a purposeful and professional matching process, and also train them for boards, then companies will accomplish several benefits with this one investment:

 

  1. Provide experiential leadership development for their executives, many of whom might even rise further into board leadership roles.
  2. Make invaluable contributions to nonprofits in education, healthcare, the environment, the arts, etc., by providing talented people for boards and board leadership.
  3. Train and coach the next generation of leaders for boards, businesses, and the world.

It’s time to provide training and experiential learning for leaders to weed out bad apples, improve team experiences and productivity, and drive for success.

About the author

Korngold provides strategy consulting to global corporations on sustainability, facilitating corporate-nonprofit partnerships, and training and placing hundreds of business executives on NGO/nonprofit boards for 20+ years. She provides strategy and board governance consulting to NGO/nonprofit boards, foundations, and educational and healthcare institutions. Korngold's latest book is "A Better World, Inc.: How Companies Profit by Solving Global Problems…Where Governments Cannot," published by Palgrave Macmillan for release on 1/7/14

