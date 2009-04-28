Bad Apples Do Spoil the Barrel: How Companies Can Use their CSR Dollars to Develop Leaders While Also Making the World Better

In “ How, When, and Why Bad Apples Spoil the Barrel: Negative Group Members and Dysfunctional Groups, ” the authors explain how bad apple behaviors are real and consume “inordinate amounts of time, psychological resources, and emotional energy.” If bad apples are bad for teams, they must also be bad for business.

“A single, toxic team member may be the catalyst for group-level dysfunction,” is one perspective noted in the paper. Another refers to “team destroyers.” Bad apples are described by three categories: withholding of effort, being affectively negative, and violating important interpersonal norms.

Caution: distinguish bad apples from people who simply have an opinion that deviates from the group.

The authors note several solutions: invest in selecting, placing, and training the right candidates for the team in the first place; train and empower groups to address destructive behaviors; provide team leaders with the structural authority to “intervene to motivate or expel a negative member;” and mobilize a response quickly before there is a vicious downward spiral.