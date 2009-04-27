Solar Installation – how long does it take?

I am often asked how long it took to build our solar installation in El Segundo

The

installation has approaching 3000 modules, a combination of a raised

tracking system over the parking lot and fixed panels on the roof. It

will produce just short of a 1 M KW hours of clean electricity per year.

From initial concept through to ‘power on’ it took us just about two years.

The

idea was raised in February 07 by a colleague in our commercial

contracting team who saw the window of opportunity with the CA

incentive rebates. Much though I am disappointed I didn’t think of it

(!) I am thrilled that employees throughout the organization are

participating in environmental initiatives. The same colleague

championed the project from start to finish.

With

initial internal approval, we released the RFP in May and a vendor and

solution was decided upon in July. A couple of design alterations

required renegotiation and extended the timeline.

We

held a big public launch event with HRH Prince Andrew and BT Chairman

Sir Michael Rake in February 08 and work commenced in earnest in the

summer of 08. Much of the work was below ground or on the roof, so

although progress was being made, little was visible at the site until

towards the end of the calendar year. Finally, in a short period of

only a few weeks at the end of the 08 calendar year, the panels went up

on the raised lot over only a couple of weeks. January and February 09

saw some testing, approval and sign off process and here we are now

with a working system.