Front Design: Girl Power at the Milan Furniture Fair 2009

The 2009 Milan Furniture Fair was short on Big Bang moments, so it would be easy to overlook a lot of the doings–the preponderance of design made from repurposed scraps, the surge of handcrafted items, the out-of-the-blue fashion for trompe l’oeil, the offbeat marketing hoax with half a dozen big-name designers advertised for an event they had nothing to do with.

What could not be ignored at this year’s fair, which ended today, was the ubiquitous Front Design, an all-female foursome from Sweden who presented work with Moroso, Porro and Moooi, and did a special installment for Veuve Clicquot. They were seemingly everywhere, even doing the obligatory celebrity deejay set at one of the hundreds of Milan parties.

Not to detract from their work, but Front got noticed in part because they know how to make an impact. They worked the town dressed more like fashion executives than designers, and they are assiduously media friendly. In Milan, brains and beauty are a potent pairing.

As usual, Front’s work relied on a clever tweaking of tradition and technology. Until now, Front was best known for the life-size black polyester Horse Lamp they designed three years ago for Moooi, the Dutch design firm started by Marcel Wanders.