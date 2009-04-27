advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Milan 2009: Alcohol Meets Design At Veuve Clicquot Lounge

By Milan Photo Brigade1 minute Read
Vueve Clicquot Lounge

The long-standing link between alcohol and design is fully exhibited at the museum Veuve Clicquot erected in an enclosed bridge crossing a people-packed street in the Zona Tortona. On display, new promotional works by Tom Dixon (ball-shaped light), 5.5 Designers (brick-like champagne shelf) and Front Design (wooden Veuve Clicquot boxes arranged into seating). When that distinctive clementine color gets to you, walk a few blocks to the Veuve Clicquot Lounge designed by Adam Tihany and knock one back to honor the great unknown designers.

See more pictures from Milan 2009.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life