Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Gets Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Just in case you needed any more reason to support Sierra Nevada beer, the brewing company has announced the installation of two ChargePoint Networked Charging Stations for electric vehicles at its Chico, California facility. It’s the first time a corporation has installed networked charging stations for electric vehicles. Sierra Nevada’s stations, built by Coulomb Technologies, are available for all employees and beer-loving visitors to use (insert tasteless drinking and electric car driving joke here).

Coulomb also rolled out five curbside EV charging stations in downtown San Jose, California, and installed the first networked solar plug-in station for EVs in Chicago.

This isn’t the first environmental initiative to come from Sierra Nevada in recent months. In February, Sierra Nevada started manufacturing high-grade ethanol fuel from leftover beer yeast. The company also dedicated its new 1.5 MW AC solar system this past weekend. Sierra Nevada hasn’t announced plans to convert company vehicles to electric any time soon, but don’t be surprised if that’s the next step for the forward-thinking brewery.

[Via Autobloggreen]