Dream Cars From Concorso d’Eleganza 2009

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

The fabled grounds of the Villa d’Este on Lake Como, Italy, were a fitting backdrop for the pampered cars on display during the Concorso d’Eleganza April 25. The annual event, sponsored by BMW, showcases classic cars by several makers, new models (like this Rolls Royce) and concept cars.

