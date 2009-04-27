Quiet the Worry Tornado for Success

Self confidence is one of the keys to personal and professional success. If you want to become self confident, you need to three things. 1) Become and optimist. 2) Face your fears and act. 3) Surround yourself with positive people.

Last week, Alan Rowley, The Success Warrior, commented on one of my blog posts talking about how worry can turn to fear and paralyze us into inaction. His comment was so right on target that I asked him if he would write a guest post for this blog – something I do very seldom. Alan was gracious enough to agree. See what he has to say about “quieting the worry tornado.”

Most of us have been caught up in tornado of worry at some point in our lives. It happens when we think about changing something or taking an action outside our comfort zone. Thinking about doing something different than our past norm brings it on. The bigger the difference, the bigger the tornado. Changing jobs, starting our own business, taking a relationship to a new level, ending a relationship that no longer serves us, or giving a presentation when we have avoided talking in front of crowds all our lives can all bring on the whirling inside our heads.

Ironically, humans are caught between wanting things to be better and wanting things to stay the same. Like high and low fronts, where these two meet there is turbulence in our minds. We think about what we want and our brain immediately jumps in with some kind of objection in the form of a worry. That worry leads to another worry. That one leads to another and that one to the next. That one leads us back to some form of the very first thought we had, only this time it has gained power. As these same few thoughts circle around, they seem to gain momentum, and before long we have a gut-wrenching F5 tornado of worry spinning inside our head. Once it has reached that point, even thinking about what we really want, just in passing, can quickly bring up the tornado of thoughts and all the feelings that go with it.

Calming the storm inside your mind can be done rather quickly and easily. All it takes is a pen and a piece of paper. Sit down and start writing down all the different worries that you have about a particular choice or event. Your goal is to change every windy thought into one of concrete. I do mean all of them.

Some of them are going to seem downright silly when you go to write them. You’ll be tempted to not write them down because you realize that some of these “worries” could never actually happen.

That’s half the point of writing them down. The first half is just to get them out of your head. For most people, there is a very literal shift of thought from brain to paper. The ones that you write down will stop circling around in your head. The second half, the half about writing down worries that you now consider foolish, is to demonstrate to yourself just how many worries are created by your imagination with very little basis in reality. It weakens all future worry tornadoes because you’ll know, from doing this drill, that many of the twirling thoughts are complete fabrications of our imagination.