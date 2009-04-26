From Housing to Banks to Revenue…

Friday, April 24, 2009

We concluded last week’s edition of the Strategic

Insight with the following: “We will need other areas of the market/economy to join the party to build on this

momentum. Our most important invite outstanding is to the housing industry, and they appear to be considering

it.” The housing data released this week proved

inconclusive. On Thursday, the National Association of Realtors released data on existing home sales. Those

sales declined by 3% from February to March, while the median selling price of existing homes fell 12% from a year earlier.

February existing home sale figures were also adjusted downward. In addition, half of the March home sales were byproducts

of foreclosure. Today, the Commerce Department revealed that sales

of new homes declined by a mere 0.6% during March. That downturn was much milder than economists’

expectations, and February new home sales data was adjusted upward.

First-time homebuyers are moving into the

market. In fact, those first timers represented half of the existing home sales in March. President

Obama’s

tax credit appears to be gaining traction with the intended target, and

we have personally encountered people in the Memphis area who

are making their first purchase with the tax credit in mind. We have also had questions posed to us regarding

the mechanics of the tax credit. Here is a snapshot, but please consult with your personal tax professional to see if you might be

eligible. Married filing jointly taxpayers are eligible for a tax credit if they make a first-time home purchase between

1/1/09 and 11/30/09. The tax credit is equal to the lesser of 10% of the purchase price or $8,000. For

those

married taxpayers, the credit begins phasing out for modified adjusted

gross incomes over $150,000 and is completely reduced once the income

reaches

$170,000. As a general rule, you are a first-time homebuyer as long as neither you nor your spouse owned a principal residence in

the 3 year period preceding the date of your current purchase. If you maintain the home as your principal residence for 3 years

going forward, you never need to pay back the tax credit. …To

Banks…

Oh, to be a fly on the wall in major bank offices

today! Federal regulators are meeting privately with the bank brass to give them the results of the infamous stress

tests. The Fed recently applied those tests to the nation’s 19 largest banks. One test applied current

economic conditions to the bank balance sheets, while another test factors in a much bleaker economic picture. The

goal is to

separate those banks that might need continued capital infusions from

Washington from those that are able to stand under their own power.

The Fed will publicly release parts of the stress test results on May 4. Until then, expect leaked information to have a

large impact on financial stock performance. …To Revenue It

surprises no one that business conditions for the

first quarter were dreadful. Tepid credit markets, fearful consumers

and defensive corporations simply remove revenue potential from the

economy. This revenue evaporation has been non-discriminatory. In

fact, revenues have fallen 11% on average across the first 30% of

the S&P 500 companies that have already reported. Earnings have

fared worse, falling 18% below this time last year. Yet, to date,

these

reports have added credibility to this most recent market rally. Why?

Because analysts expected earnings to be 20% worse. Corporate

America has adapted their operations quickly to the revenue shortage.

While unemployment and delays in investment spending please no one upon

announcement, they do indicate that corporations are “right-sizing”

quickly to the operating environment. If corporations

can scale to the new revenue environment, earnings can stabilize. It’s

the delay between shrinking revenues and shrinking expenses that

harms earnings most. Earnings will trough once companies can align

expenses with revenues. Based upon the cautious guidance that

corporations are issuing, and the continued displacement of workers, we

are not there yet. But we are moving rapidly closer. What will

truly astound investors will be the earnings momentum that will return

with even modest upticks in revenue. Current forecasts for 4th

quarter 2010 earnings, if realized, would provide earnings growth of

70% from today’s levels. While that may sound optimistic, that

absolute level only takes us back to the earnings environment in the

first quarter of 2006. The market P/E that quarter was 16.35. Doing

the math, that amounts to 1,359 for the S&P or roughly 63% higher

from here. The bottom line is that companies have shed capacity and

continue

to shed capacity to adapt to the revenue environment. Any up-tick in revenue will lead to significant earnings growth and market

returns.

The market has shown tremendous resiliency

lately. Ford released encouraging numbers today. Those

figures, combined with the better than expected new home

sales data referenced earlier, have allowed the S&P 500 to scratch

and claw today towards a seventh straight week of gains (closing just

0.4%

short), even after Monday’s 4% decline. Until next time…

David S. Waddell & Mark A. Sorgenfrei, Jr. Senior Investment

Strategist Wealth Strategist, Investment

Analyst Media Mentions: David S. Waddell commentary, Fox Business, Thursday, April 23,

2009

More Information: David S. Waddell, biography . Mark A. Sorgenfrei, Jr., biography. Click here for more information on Waddell and Associates.

Please let us know if you have any questions or comments.

* Equity model composite information and disclaimers are available upon

request. **This blog

represents the opinion of W&A and is for informational purposes

only. It is not intended to be construed as tax or legal advice by the

recipient. Past

returns of investment are no guarantee of future results. ***Any

data

reported in this blog has been compiled from the Wall Street Journal,

Morningstar, Investors Business Daily, or various other informational

internet

sites.