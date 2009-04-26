Gleaning Innovation Insights From The News

If you live in the world of innovation, you know that stay current on things is important and not just those things that are directly related to your work. You need to look around at everything and ask yourself some key questions. What does this mean? How does this impact other things? What is the opportunity that this reveals?

Here are some examples from today’s newspaper (I like the Wall Street Journal) to consider.

In Nevada, some people have found playing hard-rock music to be an effective way to repel Mormon crickets.

Hmm… What is it that makes this so? Is the underlying principle

useful more broadly? Is there an abstraction to be made here?

Ford is still losing money, but has slowed its cash burn.

It looks like Ford is showing it will be able to something that the

other Big-3 automakers can’t—rebuild their company without taxpayer

assistance. Kudos for this! What else does this tell us though? What

had allowed Ford to be different and how does this translate to other

industries?

Microsoft is reporting its first ever decline in quarterly revenue.

What are the predictable impacts on the rest of the software industry?

How does this tie in to other high-tech sectors? What about the

relationship to the consumer space?

More entrepreneurs are taking a pass on paying themselves to keep their businesses going.

What does this tell us about the investment climate? What pressures

does this create on the costs of services and the costs of personnel?

Should larger companies consider similar measures?

Apple gets egg on its face over baby-shaking game.

Makes you wonder who’s minding the i-store. What lesson does this

misstep hold for us? Was this simply a failure of management? How

could this have been prevented?