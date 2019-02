Commissioned for the fair, Welsh lighting artist Cerith Wyn Evans created a neon sculpture, I=N=V=O=C=A=T=I=O=N (I call your image to mind), that evoked ghosts of “numerable and innumberable light events” from fireflies to the scan of mobile telephone. It was suspended above the garden in the city’s Triennale Museum. -Julie Taraska

See more pictures from Milan 2009.