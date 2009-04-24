Technology: Alliances Make Economic Sense for Airlines and Fliers

Taking his cue from Don Quixote, James Oberstar (D-Minn.) is tilting at basic economic reality in seeking to roll back airline alliances. Evidently without analyzing whether alliances are good or bad for the airlines and their passengers, Oberstar is proceeding from the assumption that alliances strangle competition and thus must be bad for customers.

What Oberstar thinks matters, because he just happens to be the chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. This is a committee that makes big waves in the aviation community.

To say that Oberstar’s postulate is not economically valid would be to understate things. Should the language he recently put into the House version of the FAA reauthorization bill become law, havoc would ensue.

Oberstar’s legislation (HR 831) would limit airline alliances by limiting the grant of antitrust exemption that makes them possible. Exemption would last three years, after which the airlines would have to reapply for another three years. When you factor in the time that the whole Congressional application and approval process takes, Oberstar’s “sunset” legislation would effectively kill airline alliances stone dead.

Which, by all accounts, seems to be the outcome Oberstar is after.

What is interesting is that the congressman seems not to be aware that airline alliances have not caused higher fares. Quite the opposite, in fact. Alliances give consumers more choices than they’ve ever had before. Yes, alliances account for nearly 80 percent of the total global airline capacity. But, as Martha Stewart would say, that’s a good thing. One of the most obvious benefits is how global alliances enable fliers to earn and redeem frequent flier miles across airlines.

What is bothersome about Oberstar’s action is, if I may use an inapt transportation metaphor, how it puts the cart before the horse. He is asking the GAO (General Accounting Office) to study the effect of alliances on competition, service, fares, and so on. He claims alliances are having an adverse impact. Hmmm. Did he do his own study? One would think the correct approach would be to request an impartial study and then draft legislation if needed, not the other way around.