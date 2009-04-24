Milan Report: Fresh From Slovenia, Nika Zupanc, a New Design Star

Day three of the Milan Furniture Fair is when fatigue sets in. After a few days at the fairgrounds and nights at Bar Basso , bloggers start tossing press kits to lighten their tote bags, and all those bent metal tables and faceted chairs begin to blur.

Now is when visitors gravitate to new work that matters most. With the pooled intelligence of Twitter, the cool hunters are zeroing in on buzzy introductions from the Bourrellac Brothers, Tom Dixon and Maarten Baas.

Crashing the boy’s club this year is Nika Zupanc, a young Slovenian product designer who softened the cutting edge last year with her Lolita Lamps (above) and looks like this year’s breakout star. She’s showing her distinctive style with Moroso and Moooi, two of the most prestigious brands, and at her own off-site installation entitled “I Will Buy Flowers Myself: Objects Gone Indescrete.”

Like the work itself, the title is at once girly and unsettling. Zupanc undercuts the high-end minimalism that still rules Milan with objects of female home life subverted by a touch of Goth. You might think of her as Martha Stewart crossed with “Eyes Wide Shut.”