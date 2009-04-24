Nine Ideas to Save the World, Inspired by Buckminster Fuller [UPDATED]

The visionary architect Buckminster Fuller believed that a single design could save the world. That ethos is being carried forward by the Buckminster Fuller Institute, which every year holds a contest to create a design with maximum social impact; the winner gets a seed grant of $100,000.

The 33 finalists, chosen from 285 entries, were just unveiled. The grand prize winner will be announced on May 4. The grand prize winnner was announced today, May 4th, and it goes to the ongoing City Car project at MIT, overseen by William J. Mitchell. The idea is to produce an on-demand network of short-range vehicles—thus solving the scaling problems in public transportation.

The vehicles would be checked out at activity hubs, such as train

stations and shopping malls. Their roofs would use solar cells to

generate their own power, and sell excess power back into the grid:

In addition, we culled eight more of our favorites:

Bonnie L Y Chu proposes a system of cyclone proof shelters that can be built from hand without any construction experience, using prefabricated molds which guide the process: