Former Facebook COO Owen Van Natta Taking Over at MySpace [UPDATED]

Since yesterday’s announcement that Chris DeWolfe is stepping down as MySpace CEO, all sorts of juicy details have begun to circulate.

The widely held assumption is that the executive shake-up is the work of newly anointed NewsCorp digital chief Jonathan Miller. But it now seems just as likely that someone higher in the chain of command–Murdoch himself, even–is behind the move. Things at MySpace really started to unravel when former Fox digital COO Peter Chernin departed back in February. Chernin was the real business mind at Fox’s interactive media group; and neither DeWolfe or cofounder Tom Anderson had the business pedigree to cope with a rough economy.

The pair were also rather infamous for their hard-partying ways, and tales of their excess are likely to become more public soon. One or both of them will likely find safe harbor in the music business, which is a good fit for their skill sets (and not just for the partying). DeWolfe has the right kind of experience to run a label, and I hear he’s got good ties at Sony.

So who will be chosen to run MySpace next? Former Facebook COO Owen Van Natta is likely to take over, he’s a great and obvious fit (and his name was on the short-list of replacements practically an hour after DeWolfe was ousted).

There is another dark horse candidate from inside the operation who has a shot: Jeff Berman, the president of sales and marketing. Berman oversaw the expansion of MySpace TV, as well as the presidential dialogue series in partnership with MTV. There is plenty of talent remaining at MySpace, it’s just a matter of hiring a CEO who can find it.

Both are hard working family men, which will no doubt bring an end to the MySpace bacchanal–though once Van Natta gets a look at the technology behind the site, he might need to hit the bottle.

An official announcement is likely by the end of today.