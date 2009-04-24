The New Great Race – – Tesla versus Clarity

Listening to battery enthusiasts wax poetic about the Tesla recently – – and seeing a few of them appearing on the streets of west Los Angeles – – I began thinking about the old Tony Curtis film “The Great Race” (remember every time he smiled, there was a shiny sparkle of superiority that gleamed from his teeth?). The roads and Holiday Inns have improved dramatically since the period depicted in the movie, but the idea of testing the claims of exciting new technology at the dawn of a new transportation age is very much the same. So let’s have a 21 st Century “Great Race” and pit the Tesla against the other electric car on the market today, the Honda Clarity.

The Tesla is an electric sports car powered by batteries,

while the Clarity is an electric sedan powered by hydrogen (a fuel cell

converts the hydrogen to electricity). The range of each is rated by

USEPA-approved testing at about 230 miles. The similarities end there however –

– the Tesla is the fastest production car ever built at zero to 60 mph, giving

the little hot rod a distinct advantage that would seem to make a race with a

Clarity anything but “great”. Or would it?

The venue for the race has already been set – – in late May,

hydrogen enthusiasts are staging a road rally from BC to BC (Baja California to

British Columbia), some 1400 miles up the west coast of North America. The idea

is to demonstrate the commercialization of numerous hydrogen vehicles and the

fueling stations along the way – – the “Hydrogen Highway” – – that will power

the 2010 winter Olympics in Whistler near Vancouver. Already, clean electric

buses powered by hydrogen fuel cells shuttle skiers around the resorts and

slopes of the soon-to-be Olympic venue.

So all that’s needed for The New Great Race is to get a

Tesla to participate. Surely the champions of battery technology, the

undisputed 0-60 mph speed record-holders, would accept such a challenge. Well,

given that they haven’t, let’s use a little math and imagination to stage The

New Great Race anyway.

Acceleration speeds aside, highway laws in the four

states/provinces along the route will limit competitors to something around 60

miles an hour. The 1400-mile distance means that each car will be driving for about

23.3 hours. At 230 miles range between fueling stops, the cars will also each

stop 6 times. It takes me about 7 minutes to refuel my Honda Clarity, so add

about 40 minutes for refueling and it will take Team Hydrogen about 24 hours to

get from Tijuana to Vancouver.

Team Battery, however, will need four hours of charging time

for each battery refueling according to the Tesla website. That’s 24 hours for

charging stops in addition to the 23.3 hours of driving for a total of about 48

hours to cover the same distance. Oh well, The New Great Race isn’t so great

after all.

In recent testimony before Congress, Energy Secretary Steven

Chu acknowledged that for batteries to compete with the performance expected by

consumers – – and delivered today by the Honda Clarity and other hydrogen

vehicles – – it will take $2 billion of taxpayer subsidies (in the current

energy bill for starters) and many years of R&D. The results are uncertain,

as recent announcements by MIT researchers suggest – – their “breakthrough” in

the lab with lithium batteries that dramatically decreased charging times is

years from commercialization and doesn’t address the half ton of batteries you

still need to lug around to power a car, which makes the battery-electric vehicle

much less efficient than hydrogen-electric vehicles.