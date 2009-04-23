Milan Report: Obama Design

According to Google translator, this is how you say “Yes We Can” in Italian: sì, siamo in grado di. But don’t expect to hear any Obama slogans shouted from the rooftops at the Milan Furniture Fair .

It may be the most important showcase of new design, but more than anything the fair is about business. Earth Day be damned. Old-line Italian manufacturers like Poltrona Frau and Cappellini are in no rush to embrace sustainability or other initiatives, especially while business is lagging. And the Dutch are too preoccupied with their poetic musings, much of which looks like the work of children dosed with ecstasy, to contribute to pressing issues of environment and infrastructure.

On the other hand, the fair acts as a sensitive barometer of culture shifts, and design for social and environmental change is inevitably popping up on the margins. Here’s a sampling:

Pandora Design, which grew out of a Milan catering service, is exhibiting a disposable glass tapas plate and other hors d’oeuvres tools made from a biodegradable corn compound. They’re handmade, and the resulting imperfections distinguish them from anything you’d find at a condiments station.

Nicolas Cheng of Studioroom906, compresses discarded eggshells to make this stationary set (pencil, pencil holder, eraser and paper). It takes 100 recycled eggshells to make one set.