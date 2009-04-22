It seems for many something as simple as defining innovation can be a challenge. Of course, it’s not that surprising. Innovation is one of those words that are plagued with a surfeit of meanings. With a quick look at Merriam-Webster On-line, we find:

Innovation: \ˌi-nə-ˈvā-shən\ (noun ) 1 : the introduction of something new, 2 : a new idea, method, or device : Novelty

These are the common definitions, but in circles of innovation

practice, these common definitions don’t capture the meaning of the

concept very well. For this reason, we choose to apply different, more

refined definitions to the term in an attempt to capture the nuance of

what innovation means in an organizational setting. However, the

echoes of the common vernacular continue to haunt our discussion as

people trying to get their arms around the subject struggle with the

distinctions between creativity, invention, and innovation.

Ask ten people to define innovation, and you are likely to get at

least a dozen answers. However, I’ll put forth a single answer to the

question.

Innovation is the process through which value is created and

delivered to a community of users in the form of a new solution. Here

we have chosen to frame the definition of innovation as a word

describing a process. It can also be used to describe a new product or

service, which is the outcome of the innovation process, that delivers

value to a community. In either case, the key elements of the

definition are newness and value delivery.

Creativity, by contrast, is the ability to imagine new concepts.

While we won’t discuss what it means to imagine new concepts here, it

is important to note that creativity does not carry the burden of value

creation that innovation does. This is one of the reasons that in

brainstorming sessions it is not recommended that concepts are screened

for merit. This allows the brainstorm practitioner the fanciful luxury

of proclaiming success in generating many creative concepts even when

the result is devoid of value.

Invention is also distinct from innovation. The distinction here

rests on a fine point. If you think about the three attributes that an

invention must possess to be patentable – novelty, non-obviousness,

utility – there are two key distinctions between inventions and

innovations. One is that innovations are not required to be

non-obvious. As all innovations build on the past, it is possible for

an innovation to be obvious. (Though the value of an innovation is

usual inversely proportional to its obviousness.) More importantly,

innovations and inventions have a potential distinction in the area of

utility. Inventions need only be useful to the inventor and have

recognizable utility to the patent examiner. Innovations must answer

to a higher authority. Innovations must be deemed useful by the

intended audience of use. That is to say, an invention is an invention

by virtue of its existence. However, an innovation must be adopted in

practice by the intended user community to be considered a true

innovation.