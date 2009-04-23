advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Google & the Future of Newspapers

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

“The White House has gone Googley,” says “Google expert” Stephen Arnold. And the world of print is following close behind. Conference organizers say their panels of experts, insiders and competitors will help explain how the digital megapower is going to save newspapers around the world. Not quite convinced? “One thing is for sure if you’re [sic] in media you’re going to need to look out for yourself and this iBreakfast will tell you how!,” organizers say.

Thu, April 23
Search
Google & the Future of Newspapers
New York City

Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com

Visit the FC Now Blog for more events.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life