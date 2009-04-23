Emancipation Application, oBot, This Little Piggy

Freedom is a free Web app that disables your computer’s Internet connection for up to eight hours. In other words, it’s the Internet addict’s version of putting a lock on the liquor cabinet.

If the withdrawal symptoms get too intense, you can take extreme measures: A system reboot restores your online capability. But stay strong, and the lack of distraction might allow you to start that novel, or finish those home repairs. Sadly, the application works only with Macs: PC users will have to rely on more old-fashioned strategies to break their Net habits. Camping, perhaps?

Freedom

Italian roboticist Cecilia Laschi is trying to create the first robot without a rigid skeleton — a tiny, octopus-like machine that will boldly go where no machine has gone before.

The robotic octopus is really a more flexible version of the miniature, remote-controlled robotic submarines we’re already using to explore the oceans. But even the smallest subs are still too big to navigate the ocean’s biologically rich nooks and crannies. Hence the “artificial muscular hydrostat structures” — soft silicone arms embedded with electroactive polymers that make them stretch, stiffen, soften, or contract like real tentacles — that Laschi’s working to build. One of her colleagues calls her plan “a bit crazy.” But Laschi likes to think big — even when she’s thinking small.