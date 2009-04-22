The Strange Design Philosophy Behind Plantronics’s New Voyager Pro Headset

Plantronics’s successor to its much-loved Voyager 510 Bluetooth headset doesn’t go on sale until tomorrow. (Best Buy got its shipment a few days early, due to a stocking mishap.) But we got a hold of a test model, and we’re giving you a sneak peak–and dissecting the unusual design principles it represents.

The 510 had an unheard of production run of four years, so the new $99 Voyager Pro doesn’t depart too much from the basic design of its forebear. Aimed squarely at the Jawbone 2, it nonetheless looks exceedingly old school, with a long boom mic. That might seem odd, but the Plantronics’s design team, led by Darrin Caddes, insisted on the higher performance that comes from a bigger, boom-style design that places the mic closer to your mouth. As Jan Caldarella, a senior product manager at Plantronics, told me, “Headsets shouldn’t be so small if performance is important.”

Meanwhile, the team wanted to preserve the celebrated comfort of the 510. In that regard, the big battery assembly creates a counterbalance for the boom, allowing it to sit on top of the earlobe without applying undue pressure. In fact it’s balanced enough to hang on a pencil:

That said, its packaging is massively oversized. Wonder how many more they could fit on a truck if the packaging were smaller. This one won’t be an Earth Day mascot, that’s for sure: