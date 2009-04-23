2 Green Entrepreneurs Take on Coffee Waste

Nikhil Arora (pictured) and Alex Velez are two college seniors who aren’t worried about finding a job after graduation; they’re going to create jobs instead.

Both are graduating from the Haas School of Business at the University of California at Berkeley to work at their new company, BTTR Ventures. The company grows specialty mushrooms from tons of coffee waste generated by java joints throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.

BTTR (as in “better”) stands for “back to the roots” and “encompasses the idea of creating a company that stands for sustainability, and progress, social responsibility,” the two men say.

They launched the company on Earth Day with a press conference at their mushroom-growing facility in Oakland, Calif. Local coffee stores such as Starbucks, Peet’s, and Tully’s are among the participating suppliers of waste, and A&B Produce of South San Francisco, a large mushroom wholesaler, plans to partner with BTTR Ventures for sales and distribution.

I interviewed Velez, 21, and Arora, 22, just before their big Earth Day launch.

Question: How did you learn about growing mushrooms from coffee grounds?

Alex Velez: Nikhil and I have been doing substantial research on growing mushrooms and have been working closely with two expert mycologists, Chido Govero and Carmenza Jaramillo, from Zimbabwe and Colombia, respectively. We have also been testing our various methods on a smaller scale for many months to perfect the techniques that they have mastered over the past 15 years.