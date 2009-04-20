Spring Cleaning at MySpace: CEO DeWolfe Fired, More Execs to Follow

MySpace CEO and cofounder Chris DeWolfe is on the way out. TechCrunch’s Michael Arrington reports News Corp’s new CEO of Digital Media Jonathan Miller will send DeWolfe packing along with a core group of executives:

“MySpace has a dozen or so ‘execs,’ but our guess is that it’s the very senior team that will be terminated: cofounders Chris DeWolfe (CEO), Tom Anderson (President) and Aber Whitcomb (CTO). Removing any more of the team would be much more than a morale blow to the company–it would also bring operations to a screaming halt.”

The de-friending comes as rival Facebook narrowed Myspace’s lead in unique U.S. visitors from more than 20 million at the end of 2008 to 9.1 million last week. Meanwhile, Myspace attracted 160,000 fewer U.S. visitors in March than in February.

DeWolfe and Anderson graced the cover of the September 2008 issue of Fast Company for a story titled “Myspace, the Sequel.” Casting for the trilogy is apparently underway, as DeWolfe’s replacement has reportedly already been recruited and is in final negotiations with News Corp.

[via TechCrunch]