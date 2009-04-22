Learn for Success

Outstanding performance is one of the keys to personal and professional success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success. If you want to become an outstanding performer, you need to do three things. 1) Stay on top of your game by becoming a lifelong learner. 2) Set and achieve high goals. 3) Get organized. Manage your time, life and stress well.

I subscribe to the Mind Tools ezine. Yesterday I received an e mail from the Mind tools folks that posed an interesting and provocative question: “What have you learned today, Bud?”

This is a great question to ask yourself every day. The half life of knowledge is getting shorter and shorter every day. If you’re not learning, you’re not standing still, you’re falling behind. Lifelong learning is necessary for your personal and professional success. There’s no two ways about it.

I believe that my love of learning, and my lifelong pursuit of knowledge, is one of the keys to my personal and professional success. I am always learning, and always welcome opportunities to learn new things – whether directly related to my work or not.

What do you do to keep on learning?

I read – blogs, ezines books, magazines, newspapers. I have a huge collection of books on a variety of subjects. These books are the first place I turn when I am looking for information to post on my blog, when I am working with my executive coaching clients, when I am preparing a speech and when I am designing a training program. If I don’t find what I want or need in my books, I go to Google.