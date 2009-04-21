Want a Global Economic Recovery Plan? Try Mobiles for Everyone

Once upon a time people talked on mobile phones. Then along came the Blackberry and asked, “Sir, would you like some email with your phone, to go?” Before long, the tech savvy discovered texting, which was even better: No need to answer or spell check!

Then came the music player, and the sling-player, and your entertainment was in your back pocket. When iPhone debuted, we saw the impact of a true mobile Web tablet. Now we read books on our mobiles…and soon we will have our desktop virtually anywhere we go.

Under the radar, without a clear declaration of intent, the mobile phone became the real personal computer. It is the true embodiment of digital life and as such it comes in a variety of flavors and hordes of passionate followers.

Many in the Blackberry crowd would never touch an iPhone and the iPhone crowd would not touch anything else. The bejeweled Sidekick and the top-end Virtu each has its fan base.

Mobile phones are humanity’s global communication devices, bringing together all people without boundaries of borders, income or age. Still, amazing as it may sound, mobiles (don’t call them ‘phones!) are still under-utilized and possibly the least understood objects of our times.



So, here is a big idea: why not mandate a mobile for everyone?

It may sound expensive, yet for roughly $100-200B, we could guarantee that all of humanity is connected, accounted for, and enjoying digital life, regardless of gender, race or national origin. With about 4 billion subscribers estimated by the end of 2008, most of the investment is already there, paid for by people all around the globe and by governments and companies who are by-passing old land-line systems. India is adding 10 million subscribers a month, as the developing world adopts mobiles even for users with incomes barely sufficient for a modern life-style.