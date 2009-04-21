Trust: Why Business Lost It, And How To Win It Back

What

happened? Wall Street, in collusion with institutions around the world,

have not only lost our wealth and our jobs, they have stolen our trust.

Now we are “left to rely increasingly on governments for the creation

of our wealth, something that they have always been conspicuously bad

at doing…..Trust is fragile. Like a piece of china, once cracked it

is never quite the same. And people’s trust in business, and those who

lead it, is today cracking.” – Charles Handy

There

is a serious lack of trust among consumers these days. Citizens of

every country are eyeing large national and multi-national corporations

with a narrowed, suspicious gaze. Questions are being asked. Answers

demanded. With taxpayers around the world bailing out stupendous

failures in the financial, housing, and insurance sectors, there is

more than a lack of consumer confidence affecting the market. Frankly,

we’re over it. We just don’t trust big business anymore. This is

actually nothing new. I don’t know how many movies I’ve seen where the

plot pivots on the malevolence of unscrupulous business oligarchies.

But the uniform opinion of distrust, leveraged by the social media

tools of Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Ning sites, and blogging seems to have brought us to a tipping point. It

is not just the unwashed masses, gathered with burning torches in the

village commons, causing the uproarious clammer. Even some of the most

powerful CEOs are beginning to question everything from their own

excessive salaries, to the seemingly inevitable excesses of capitalism

itself. Kazuo Inamori, the 77 year old founder of Kyocera (KYO), a 13

billion dollar Japanese manufacturer, offers the following statement: “Profits

are created by the hard work and collaboration of the workers and other

levels of management. For the top echelon to receive such high

compensation, as if they alone were responsible for the profits, is

unreasonable. We should possess the consideration and humility to

provide all employees who work for the company with an appropriate

share of the gains. That is lacking in today’s capitalism or

free-market economy, and its absence is responsible for the growing

disparity, discrimination and injustice in society.” Charles Handy,

an Irish philosopher specializing in organizational management wrote in

his book ‘What’s a Business For’ (2002) this prescient paragraph: “The

markets will empty and share prices will collapse, as ordinary people

find other places to put their money–into their houses, maybe, or

under their beds. The great virtue of capitalism, that it provides a

way for the savings of society to be used for the creation of

I trust you, I just don’t believe you But

what do we mean exactly, when we use the word, “trust”? It isn’t as if

we now see corporations as evil and and have consequently stopped

buying stuff. Okay, I’ll grant you, consumer confidence

isn’t….um….good. According to the January ’09 Conference Board’s

U.S. Consumer Confidence Index, the numbers nose-dived to the lowest

levels since tracking began back in 1967 (What was going on in 1967? Oh

yeah, Vietnam, the cold war, immanent nuclear holocaust and the end of

the world.) But, by and large, people still “trust” the products they

buy. …Right? Yes. And no. Basically, we still trust

companies – or at least brands – when it comes to products and

services. As far as advertising goes, everything is pretty much the

same. When I buy a bottle of laundry soap, I believe I’m getting what’s

being advertised. If it is a no-name label, I’m prepared for a level of

performance equal to the lower price I’m paying. But if it’s a brand

like Tide, for example, I expect a higher level of performance for the

price. This type of trust is intact. No one (as far as I know) is

trying to link lapsing quality and misleading performance claims to the

financial crises. Issues of trust linked to the global crises

are much tougher to quantify. A consumer’s degree of trust is no longer

based on questions like, “Did this cleaning product remove the stain?”

or, “Is my phone company competent (even though my billing is always

wrong)?” Trust now asks intensive questions around topics such as

corporate citizenship, community engagement, and ethical management.

Trust is about character and behaviors, rather than quality and

performance. Maybe an analogy will help clarify the issue….

Have

you ever worked under an unquestionably competent supervisor who was an

entirely unlikable person? You respect the success you see in the

results of her work, but the last thing you want to do is go for a beer

after work. (Not that she’s the type to invite you, anyway.) You’re

happy to trust her competence as your boss, but you generally detest

her as a person. Why? She’s a jerk. Well, it’s kind of like that

with business and society today. You might trust a brand’s competence,

but you sure as hell don’t want to support them with your cash. Why?

Because face to face, that brand’s a jerk. I don’t trust you because you’re trying too hard Companies

are hard-pressed to combat this image. To do so, they have increasingly

invested in a strategy known as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

(If you’re not familiar with the term, Mallen Baker offers a good overview.)

It’s important to note here that the sustainable practices of CSR are

not being implemented solely as marketing or PR strategies. Many

companies began the journey toward CSR long before the economic

meltdown of the past few months. And even now, numerous companies are

espousing practices of reducing waste, packaging, energy consumption

and carbon outputs as a matter of conscience as well as good business strategy to trim costs. Despite the financial crunch, companies such as General Electric, Intel, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Wal-Mart are keeping or expanding their CSR commitments. Unfortunately,

in a market where trust has suffered a staggering blow, CSR efforts may

add insult to injury. I conducted a small (very unscientific) survey of

about 40 business men and women on LinkedIn, Twitter and in-person. The

question: Does CSR engender trust toward a business? The

responses were a bit surprising to me – but very interesting (and a

little entertaining). They were virtually all a version of a qualified,

“No.” Some weighed in a little more positive, some leaned negative, and

others were neutral. It looked something like this:

Neutral: “CSR doesn’t inspire trust, but I might think less of a company that’s not doing anything at all.”

Negative: “If it says ‘green,’ I won’t buy it.”

Positive: “If a company has been doing CSR for a long time and proved themselves, I might trust them a little.” People are skeptical of the very claims that are meant to engender trust in brands. According to BBMG, a brand and marketing agency in New York,

“Nearly one in four U.S. consumers say they have, ‘no way of knowing’

if a product is green or actually does what it claims.” BBMG believes

this is evidence of a lack of trust in the ‘green’ claims of companies. Couple

this lack of trust with companies that are obviously beginning to do

some amazing work as good corporate citizens, and the result is a brand

that seems to be suffering from an identity crises. Walmart, for

example, is leading retailers in the practice of greening supply

chains. According to a study by the same group, BBMG, Walmart was

ranked among the most socially responsible companies by respondents.

Astoundingly, in the same study, Walmart is also ranked as one of the

least responsible companies, along with Exxon Mobile, GM, Food, Shell,

McDonald’s. So is CSR an effective way for companies to increase their trust quotient among consumers and other stakeholders? Absolutely. There

is overwhelming evidence that “green” means profit. Companies that

create eco-friendly products and services, reduce waste, carbon, water

and energy use are more competitive and incur a significant degree of

favor in the market. Consumers are still buying sustainable

lines despite their higher cost. Nielsen Co. data show sales growth of

organic food at 5.6% year over year in December from a year ago, though

that’s down from the double-digit pace of years past, and its SPINS

tracking service showed sales at natural-food stores up 10.9% to $4.2

billion last year. Though growth slowed in the fourth quarter, it was

still more than 7% in December, far healthier than the rates at even

top-performing grocery retailers such as Walmart or Costco.

Read the full article by Jack Neff on Advertising Age here.

And

it isn’t just companies of the West buying into CSR as a strategy for

growth and instilling trust among stakeholders. In China, over 190 companies published CSR reports in 2008. That’s phenomenal when you consider that just 2 years previous, the sum total of CSR reports in all of China was 19. How can I trust you? I don’t even know you



Clearly,

there is a big leap between investing in CSR and restoring trust. One

does not automatically inspire the other. According to my fairly (okay,

completely) unscientific survey, efforts to implement CSR activities

may, in some cases, be a detriment to consumer trust. Even among CSR

practitioners, just greening your supply chain and publishing a report

will not engender trust. This is because trust is fundamentally an

emotive decision that is based on relationship, not just information.

In fact, trust can exist even when there is an obvious lack of

information. (We tend to refer to this as faith.) But trust can never

be held without a relational quality. Over the next three blogs

I will suggest some practical and achievable steps to restoring and

increasing trust in your brand. The premise: employing an authentic CSR

strategy. (Greenwashing will blow up in your face if you follow these

steps.) Step One: Make your CSR believable. How? Create and leverage social capital. Step Two: Stop preaching the CSR message; start attracting CSR followers. How? Use CSR as a social media platform, rather than a marketing tool. Step Three: Make your CSR effective. How? Integrate the strategy with key business objectives, and measure the outcomes.

