Personal Personal Impact and Success

Positive personal impact is one of the keys to personal and professional success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success . If you want to create positive personal impact, you need to do three things. 1) Develop and nurture your unique personal brand. 2) Be impeccable in your presentation of self – in person and on line. 3) Know and follow the basic rules of business etiquette.

I have a new book coming out this summer: 42 Rules to Jumpstart Your Professional Success. Over the past few weeks, I’ve been giving readers of this blog a sneak peek at what’s inside. Rule 11: Create Positive Personal Impact is an overview of some of my thoughts on creating positive personal impact. Here it is…

All successful people create positive personal impact. Positive personal impact is like charisma, only more so. People gravitate towards people with positive personal impact. When you create positive personal impact other people want to be around you. They want to work with you. They want to be your friend and colleague

People with positive personal impact develop and nurture their personal brand. They are impeccable in their presentation of self. They know and follow the basic rules of etiquette. If you master these three keys, you’ll be able to create positive personal impact.

I have a customer service model that I use with my consulting clients. It begins from the premise that after any interaction your customers R.A.T.E. you. The people in your life R.A.T.E. you too. You can use your R.A.T.E.ing to build positive personal impact. It works like this…

• R stands for Responsiveness;

• A stands for Assurance;

• T stands for Tangibles; and

• E stands for Empathy.

If you notice, only one of the four points in the model – tangibles – is what you actually do for, or deliver to, the people in your life. The other three are the emotional measures by which people judge you. These emotional measures are at least as important as the tangibles you deliver, especially when it comes to creating positive personal impact.