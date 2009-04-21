The Newest Turks of Personal Branding

I’ve written before about the Young Turks of Personal Branding these amazing Millenials who seem to emerge from the cocoon fully formed and ready to rule the world.

Take Dan Schawbel, all of 25, who last month released his book Me 2.0: Build a Powerful Brand to Achieve Career Success, which is already the top-selling career book on Amazon. When I wrote about Dan two years ago, he was already a “personal branding force of nature,” and I’m happy to say my article about him helped him get to the next level a little faster. Though take my word for it. No matter what, he was headed there.

I recently connected with another Millennial master of the universe, Shama Hyder, aptly named since she serves as an online marketing shaman, working her magic so flat-footed Internet newbies soar online. At just 23, Shama has created a six-figure company with five employees. Her company, Click to Client, specializes in social media marketing, helping companies market their businesses online. (Full disclosure: I am working with Shama on some online marketing initiatives.)

Shama, a born entrepreneur, who started her first business at age nine, ran a coaching business that she subsequently sold, and started her current business while in graduate school. Extremely disciplined and focused, Shama works a mere 18 hours a day. Yes, you read that right.

Early on, Shama recognized that she had a talent for marketing.” Marketing is typically hard for people, but it’s so natural for me,” says Shama, who even in high school was writing personal development style newsletters for her peers.

Credit Shama’s success as well to her ability to listen to her customers. When she started her business in 2007, she called it After the Launch and focused on generic business consulting. Her clients, however, didn’t quite see it that way.

“I originally didn’t want to get boxed in and thought I would be better off positioning myself as a general business consultant,” says Shama. “But we weren’t really doing that. Clients hired us to handle their online marketing. In fact, our clients referred to us as their online marketing experts. So I did what any smart marketer would do. I stole our elevator pitch from our clients,” Shama says with a chuckle.