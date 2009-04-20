Recession and Work+Life Reality: Survey Finds Flex Unchanged, Careers Changed and Willingness to Sacrifice to Keep Job

Last week, the state and regional unemployment figures increased again, and CEOs at the nation’s largest companies predicted more layoffs. All of this took place just in time for the release of the 2009 Annual Work+Life Fit™ Reality Check survey results which found that 94% of full-time employees were willing to save their jobs by changing or reducing their schedule, or taking a pay cut. The Work+Life Fit™ Reality Check is a telephone survey of a national probability sample of 757 full-time employed adults, sponsored by Work+Life Fit, Inc. and conducted by Opinion Research Corporation March 26 – 30, that has a margin of error of +- 4 percent. Other key findings included:

Nine in ten employees (90%) reported the recession has forced them to change their employment plans including nearly half saying they’re less likely to take a career break, for example to care for children or aging relatives.

But what has not changed during the economic downturn is work life flexibility. Most companies continue to offer the same or an increased amount of opportunities, and most employees reported their flexibility use has either increased or stayed the same during the past year.

More than half of those surveyed are optimistic that during President Obama’s administration that there will be new national legislation or programs that would make it easier for organizations to offer, and for individuals to have, more work life flexibility.

What does all of this mean? In means, that regardless of economic boom or doom, work life flexibility is here to stay. Instead of focusing on whether or not flexibility exists, our attention has to turn to figuring out how to use flexibility to help manage our businesses and our lives, both of which are forever changed by this recession.

Change My Schedule, Cut My Hours or My Pay Before You Cut My Job

In order to save their jobs and help their employers reduce costs, nearly 8 in 10 employees would be willing to work a compressed work week, while nearly 60 percent would take additional unpaid vacation days or furloughs (several weeks off without pay). Nearly half would share their jobs with colleagues (48%), or take a cut in both pay and hours (47%). A little more than 4 in 10 would take a pay cut but work the same amount of hours or switch to a project-based contractor employment status (41%). Just under a third say they would take a month or more unpaid sabbatical.

For organizations that looked first at who they could cut instead of how they could change by using workplace flexibility missed an opportunity to reduce labor, operations, equipment, real estate and health care costs. As blogger CV Harquail points out in an excellent post on the subject, they’ve “left money on the table.” And future revenues are at risk, too, because organizations will not be fully staffed when the economy improves. For example, the mortgage industry was one of the first to shed jobs. Now they can’t keep up with refinancing demands. Opportunity lost.

Again, CEOs at the nation’s 61 largest companies last week reported they expect more job cuts. That’s the highest level noted since 2002 when the Business Roundtable began the quarterly CEO survey. The fact is that layoffs will always be a possibility. And it’s not an all or nothing choice—flexibility or layoffs. Hopefully, at some point, the 61 CEOs and other leaders planning job cuts will learn that a five percent layoff can sometimes cost more than a five percent pay cut. All options need to be considered, and according to the research, a majority of employees would be willing to support a variety of flexible approaches.