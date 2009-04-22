Bar Serving Alcoholic Mist Gets You Drunk as You Breathe

This Thursday through Saturday, Londoners will be able to drink without ever lifting a glass: The gin and tonics at “Alcoholic Architecture” are served as a fine mist in the air. About 40 minutes standing around is the equivalent of one “fairly strong drink,” according to Wired UK. The project was created by Bompas and Parr, a jokey British design outfit that specializes in food. They’re best known for flavor tripping parties, which feature bizarre taste experiences, their “bespoke jellies”–custom molded party confections that can even glow in the dark–and a scratch-and-sniff cinema experience they created last February, which augmented The Cook, The Thief, His Wife, and Her Lover with scents ranging from rotting meat to dusty books.

Obviously, a gin-laden mist isn’t exactly great for your clothes, so you don a plastic suit before paying £5 for an hour inside the bar. It’s not well gin either: They’re vaporizing nothing less than Hendricks. They opted for gin because of its (relatively) fresh, botanical smell. Sounds like fun. Here’s to hoping that the fad comes stateside, for a longer run. In the meantime, if you want to get your food fixies through your nose, there’s always Le Whif, a sniffable chocolate mist designed to salve chocolate cravings.

[Via BLDGBLOG; image via Around Britain with a Paunch]