I was at Opening Day in New York last week, attending the first official game at the new Yankee Stadium last week. Honestly, I was underwhelmed. Considering that the Yankees spend $1.5 billion dollars to build the ballpark, I expected more.

Note: I register my opinion as both a die-hard baseball fan and a self-styled ballpark expert. In 1997 I visited all the major league baseball stadiums and have kept up with most of the new constructions since. I usually get to see about 15 ballgames per year, and watch or listen to hundreds more on TV, radio, and online. I have written papers/articles about ballpark construction, spoken and given interviews on the subject, and similar. And in case you are curious, I am a life-long Seattle Mariners fan.

What was I expecting? I expected the prices to be high (they always are in New York, and there has been lots of press coverage about how expensive this particular ballpark would be) — and they were. And I expected the lines at the concession stands to be long (no stadium does that well in my experience) — and they were. But I also expected the new ballpark to have some design features, uses of technology, or other elements that served to enhance the fan experience. The opposite was true. The field carries the exact same dimensions as the old ballpark, the look and feel of the park reflects the design of the original Yankee stadium, and many of the enhancements that were made — like the gigantic new scoreboard — actually detract from the experience of watching a game (example: it took me five minutes to find where the ball/strike/out tally was being displayed).

My underwhelming experience at the new Yankee Stadium got me thinking about my role as a fan, and as a customer more broadly. I quickly came to the conclusion that I am underwhelmed by most of the experiences I have these days — whether I am shopping, reading the newspaper, attending a ballgame, or similar. I go to stores and the people who work there aren’t helpful, or the products they offer don’t meet my needs. I subscribe to dozens of newspapers and magazines and its hit or miss whether I get an article in any particular issue that really peaks my interest or teaches me something new and interesting. I am more than happy to buy things, and spend money, and I do all the time — but more and more, I feel as if the companies who want me as their customer simply aren’t giving me much in return.

I know that every fan’s perspective is different, and the same is true for customers, and audiences for everything. If you ask most Yankees fans they will tell you the new ballpark was a major improvement over the old Yankee Stadium. I just don’t happen to feel that way. You will always find people who say their shopping experience was fulfilling, or the magazine they just read was worth the subscription price, and more. I have been that person, but it has been a while since I felt like shouting from the top of the hills about something I bought.

My question is this: Does anyone else feel this way? Do I make poor choices with how I spend my time and money — or generally, are we settling for less than we should?