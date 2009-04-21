1 Million Smart Meters for Energy Smart Miami Program

Miami is the fourth largest city in the U.S., and possibly the next big smart meter-equipped city–if Florida Power & Light’s (FPL) ambitious project is completed. Miami-Dade county announced yesterday morning a $200 million investment in smart-grid technology that could put smart meters in nearly every home and building in the city.

If the project gets government stimulus money, Miami’s smart meter installation–dubbed “Energy Smart Miami”–will be finished in 2011. GE will supply the meters, Silver Spring Networks will provide the wireless network, and Cisco will provide networking

capabilities.The proposed 1 million meters will be based on open network architecture, so companies can create consumer applications like Google PowerMeter that use smart meter information to manage energy consumption.

As part of Miami’s plan, 1000 city homes will be given in-home energy consumption displays and “smart” appliances that show energy information. FPL will also give the city 300 plug-in hybrid vehicles and 40 charging stations. In the future, FPL plans on expanding its smart metering structure to all of its 4 million customers.

Despite its massive size, FPL’s latest project isn’t the biggest smart meter deployment in the United States. California’s Pacific Gas & Electric has installed 2.3 million meters in Northern and Central California. By the end of 2011, the utility will have installed 9.8 million smart meters.

[Via Reuters]