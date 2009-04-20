A Building? A Plane? Nope. It’s Frank Gehry’s Newest Chair

This week at the Milan Furniture Fair, Frank Gehry, the white-maned maven of expressive architectural design, is unveiling his newest work: An undulating chaise lounge for Emeco, a Pennsylvania-based furniture maker with a specialty in aluminum that made submarine chairs during WWII. Dubbed the Tuyomyo (Spanish for “yours and mine”), the chair’s first run will be auctioned off, with proceeds to go towards the Hereditary Disease Foundation, in memory of Gehry’s deceased daughter, Leslie Gehry Brenner.

Currently there are no mass production plans, but Emeco says that it might use the production methods in a piece TBD. It is a technical marvel: A whopping nine feet long, it weighs just 122 pounds, thanks to specialized lightweight manufacturing techniques borrowed from the aircraft industry. And it’s probably the most direct translation into furniture of Gehry’s recent building aesthetic. That’s been a common thread for Gehry in particular. In 2004, also for Emeco, he designed the Superlight Chair, that can carry 750 pounds but weighs just 6.5 pounds itself. It’s both handcrafted–natural variations in the polishing are visible in every copy–and high-tech, utilizing a hinge that allows its seat pan to flex independently of its frame:

Much like Tuyomyo, Gehry translated the raw forms of works like the Guggenheim Bilbao into an outdoor line for Heller: