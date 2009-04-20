The Reality of Dual-Career Couples in Technology by Caroline Simard

After publishing “Climbing the Technical Ladder” ), I have given talks about our findings to several high tech companies. One of the findings that resonates the most with technical women is our depiction of the reality of dual-career high-technology couples.

Our data show that women in technology positions are more

than twice as likely as men to be in a dual-career couple. Furthermore, among

partnered high-tech employees in Silicon Valley,

over 60% of women report that their partner also works in high-tech. Along with

that picture, not surprisingly, male respondents are five times more likely to report

that their partner has the primary responsibility of the household/children.

This situation creates a significant discrepancy for

technical women – their work-life reality is fundamentally different than that of

their male peers, with serious consequences on their life choices.

Women and men in dual career technical couples reported on

the juggling act they have to achieve to meet the demands of a globalized work

schedule, where both have to be on frequent late night calls with India and early morning calls with Europe.