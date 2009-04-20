How to Get Fired Using Twitter

You’d think people would know better than to share damaging info online. Alas, no. Not even close.

On the Internet, anything that can be used to act stupid will be used to act stupid. Like the bank intern who told the boss he had a family emergency and then posted photos of himself at a Halloween party on Facebook. Now that Twitter has become the favored medium for oversharing, so too has it become the best way to get fired, double quick. Resume Bear just did a quick Twitter search, and posted 30 tweets likely to haunt their authors. We’ve excerpted a few below. The rest are here. You’ve been warned.