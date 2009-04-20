RSA Conference 2009

If you’re going to spend five days discussing the arcana of information

security, you’ll probably need a little comic relief. That’s why

attendees at the RSA conference exchange “Fun Ribbons,” which feature

original tech puns and pick-up lines. Previous gems include “Brainy:

The New Black,” “Will Code for Food,” and “Ask Me About My Password.” We expect (even) better from this year’s crowd, especially since the keynote will be given by MythBusters

funnymen Jamie Hyneman and Adam Savage. “By the final day, you’ll see

people with ribbons all over their ID badges,” says Sandra Toms

LaPedis, general manager of the RSA conference. “They love expressing

their personality.” We’re laughing with them, not at them. — DM