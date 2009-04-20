3 Tips any Business can use to let Customers in the Conversation

Movies are so compelling. There’s a reason for that. They’re distilled stories we can identify with and feel something about – the hero, the villain, even the lover. It’s all so simple in a movie. They tell us something about the human condition, but not the whole thing.

It’s no surprise that videos have taken such a hold online. People want to express themselves, capture their moment in the lime light. And with digital media, it’s easier than ever to do that. Andy Warhol called it the 15′ of fame. To be sure, it’s a fleeting condition, and it comes with special responsibility.

Henry J. Waternoose: James, this company has been in my family for three generations. I would do anything to keep it from going under.

Sulley: So would I, sir.

Henry J. Waternoose: Say, I could use your help with something.

Sulley: Anything, sir.

Henry J. Waternoose: You see, we’ve recently hired some new recruits, and frankly, they’re… um…

Sulley: Inexperienced?

Henry J. Waternoose: Oh, they stink!

Sulley: Uh-huh.

Henry J. Waternoose: I thought you could drop by the simulator tomorrow and give them a little scare demonstration, show them what it takes to be our top scarer.

Sulley: I’ll start with the old Waternoose Jump-and-Growl.

[Jumps and growls]

Henry J. Waternoose: [Startled] Oh! Ha ha! That’s my boy.

This is part of a conversation in Monsters, Inc. I bring it up because last week, a careless act by two employees – the jury i still out on how inexperienced – of the Domino’s Pizza franchise business thought of doing something clever.

They posted a “prank” (as they defined it) video on YouTube and unleashed a storm against their employer – who was identified by a reader of the popular online publication the Consumerist – and the franchise brand it mocked, Domino’s Pizza.

Did they think of the impact of such act on other franchisees?

It’s scary how just a person (or two like in this case) could almost take down the reputation of a brand and make things difficult for many other franchisees who share the same brand name. There is no putting this “kid” or game back. But there is a lesson for all businesses in this.