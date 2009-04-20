So You Want To Serve on a Nonprofit Board Without Giving Money or Fundraising

The truth about nonprofits and their funding:

Most of the time, if a nonprofit asks people outside of the board for funding, the “outsider” will expect the nonprofit to demonstrate that the board members themselves and their companies and foundations are highly generous; outsiders are reluctant to invest in a nonprofit where its own board members do not believe enough in the organization to support it.

Nonprofit revenue models are complicated. In business, the revenue model tends to be pretty straightforward: there’s a product or service and a price. For each nonprofit, however, there are usually multiple revenue sources (federal, state, and local government; corporate, foundation, and private philanthropy; and fees for services) that each have different requirements and expectations, often with onerous reporting demands and regulations, all timed differently, and most varying from year-to-year based on new and often unpredictable funding trends and interests. Often the payers are third-party, so they are not receiving the services directly.

What the board and organization really need from you as a board member:

Expertise from business people who will help the organization strengthen its business model to be more successful in today’s marketplace. For example, expertise in branding and messaging, customer service, public relations, pricing, business strategy, and advocacy (for government and philanthropic funding).

Pro-bono services from your company or firm.

Expertise from people in the “industry” of the nonprofit, who understand nonprofits and the work of the particular organization, whether that’s in conservation, urban development, arts, or education. (So, indeed, I believe there is a highly valuable role for nonprofit experts on nonprofit boards.)

Diverse perspectives from people from a broad variety of cultures and backgrounds. Such diversity helps the board enrich its vision of the nonprofit’s potential, ensure that the organization benefits multitudes of people well, and expands its networks of support to maximize revenues.

A financial contribution from each and every board member at some level in order to experience the pleasure of supporting the organization and demonstrate your support to others. A highly generous financial contribution from those of you who have the means to do so, and meaningful contributions from your companies where such funding is available; this is particularly important to set the pace for fellow board members, new recruits, and prospective funders.