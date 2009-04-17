Anatomy of Innovation

I avoid writing about my job too often. But, I have gotten a lot of questions recently on how the concept for Goldfire came about and its path to market innovation. It’s an interesting case because not only is it about a technology and product innovation; it also takes us into the realm of innovating innovation.

Birth of a concept

In

the winter of 2002, Trident Capital invested in a company called

Invention Machine. Trident tapped Mark Atkins and me to be the

turnaround team. (Mark and I had just been part of a successful exit

for Trident in where he was CEO and I was CTO.) We had helped with the

investment due diligence for Trident, and we felt the company had some

interesting technologies. However, the existing products and

positioning were not optimal but could be realigned to produce great

value.

Sitting at the Au Bon Pain across the street from the office, Mark

and I discussed the strategy for the company. On a napkin, we mapped

out a concept to create a new software platform for innovation that

would bring together some of the company’s technology and knowhow

assets. This new product would combine innovation methodology with

state of the art semantic technology to make is easier for knowledge

workers to innovate. Mark asked me if would be possible to do; I told

him it would. He asked how long it would take; I told him we would

have a deliverable product in 10 months. Of course, identifying a

product concept is a far cry from delivering a product. There were

some important things that needed to be understood along the way.

Assessing resources; Understanding the job

Few

things are entirely new. All innovations build on the past. New

products evolve from the changing needs of customers as they interact

with incumbent solutions to do today’s jobs. For this reason, the

first issue I tackled was to understand the resources we had to work

with and the jobs that customers wanted to get done.

From the resource perspective, it begins with the people. I

interviewed every person on the product team to understand the scope of

skills and the depth of the team. Fortunately, we had very strong

people on the team including a world class research group. Another

aspect of resource was the existing technology. The company had a grab

bag of componentry from the existing products. Some of it would be

reusable, but much was not going to contribute to the new product. The

third internal asset of the organization was its institutional learning

about innovation best practices. The company had been engaged in

innovation consulting for over a decade with some of the leading

innovation companies in the world and had helped these companies to

successfully build repeatable innovation practices.

The other key asset was the customer base. Most of my first 45 days

at Invention Machine was spent on the phone interviewing clients around

the globe, learning from them what they did. Each interview recorded

not just what the client did with our software, but also the nature of

their work, what they did outside of our software, and what they wished

they could do differently. This interaction was the key to further

developing the original concept into a strategic path to delivering

value.

Moment of synthesis

There

was no aha moment. Innovation doesn’t really happen like that.

Rather, it was like a photographic image gradually appearing as you

watch the paper sitting in the developer bath. The pieces were fitting

together. Innovation is a full life cycle activity. At each point in

the lifecycle, knowledge workers have two main challenges: indentifying

the right concept, and finding the optimal solution to the problems of

realization of the concept. These challenges occur across and at every

level of the entire value creation chain. Software tools provide

problem analysis frameworks for thinking about and modeling innovation

challenges. The resulting models can be thought of as networks of

requirements and problem statements. These statements can be mapped

into conceptual representations of solution templates and correlated

with information captured in knowledge databases to identify precise

solution concepts for the problems. In short, we could imagine a

system where as an engineer, designer, or scientist went about their

work, the software would automatically source and deliver high

relevance information and speed the time to solution.