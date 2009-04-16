It’s Creative (Destruction) Genius

As the world and the US slogs through the current economic turmoil, the task of economic development professionals is shifting. What use to be a local struggle to attract businesses and jobs, competing against other states or even other communities in their own state, has become a battle against local job loss and the inevitable business closings. This shift, has brought the small business champion out of formerly dismissive EDC presidents and in my opinion…is long overdue.

But first let me tell you another story. As a 30 something, I remember taking my first real spelling and math tests in the third grade. Today formal, gradable tests are taken in the first grade. Zachary, a typical ADHD diagnosed, mischievous first grader and creative mind was dutifully taking his first spelling quiz when he came upon a word he didn’t know how to spell. Stuck, he stood up, walked over to his best friend, Miles, and looked over his shoulder to see how he had spelled the word.

Mouth agape, the teacher walked over and scolded Zachary and told him that looking at how others did their work is not allowed and that he would be punished for CHEATING…which clearly he was guilty as charged. Zachary, being the bright mind he is, stared back at the teacher in amazement and said, “How can I learn how to do it myself if I can’t see how it is done the right way?”

Zachary gets it.

In a speech given at Harvard University by then president, Derek Bok, he cited the following ways in which college students learn: “habit, example and exhortation”. While I do not agree that we need to beat knowledge into people heads, I do agree that as adults we learn from: a) trying over and over again (habit), b) watching others (example) and most importantly, c) from our mistakes (and those that pound on us for them – exhortation).

Note how all of these are punishable offenses during our formative school years. As a student you only get a limited number of chances to form a habit, you typically don’t work together to solve problems (on tests) and too many mistakes and you are punished by one of the school systems most humiliating and horrible constructs – being held back.

Then – suddenly – during the student’s glorious entrance to post-secondary education, he is required to switch from a generalist education with a minimum of 70% knowledge of every subject, to a specialist education – the type of employee the worlds corporations look for.