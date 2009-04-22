London 2012 Olympics Map Points to the Future of Cartography

One challenge faced by any city ramping up its local services in advance of hosting the Olympics: You can’t put any old company’s logo out there for the world to see unless they’ve inked a hefty sponsorship deal and/or been named as an official contractor. That means even the lettering on the side of the construction vehicles building your new stadium will get painted out in press photos. Online, where almost everything is branded, from YouTube to Flickr, this gets tricky, especially when it comes to mapping–yep, you guessed it–no using Google Maps. So LOCOG (the London Organising Committee of the Olympic Games) tapped SF-based collective Stamen Design to build a custom map for the London 2012 website, a beautiful and radical departure from off-the-shelf mapping programs that makes full use of that pupil-rattling logo.

Poke around a bit on the map and you’ll start to notice the

impressive navigational capabilities that have you zipping into central London in no time. But the challenge here was to integrate geo-coded images, videos, stories and blog posts. As you zoom in, flags sprout up, signifying color-coded locations (news=blue, blogs=purple), and a cool multi-color design on the flags that register as, say, news/blogs.

Tabbed bubbles pop open when you click the flags to get even more information, and link to the articles and slideshows elsewhere on the site.