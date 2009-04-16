The Brooklyn Navy Yard Goes Green Collar

Industrial facilities conjure up images of smokestacks and pollution, but the Brooklyn Navy Yard is planning a series of sustainable buildings that could change how we think about urban industrial parks.

First up is the three-story, 89,000-square-foot Perry Avenue Building, unveiled yesterday. The building, scheduled to receive LEED Gold certification, is the nation’s first multi-story green industrial building as well as the first structure in NYC to feature building-mounted wind turbines. The Perry Avenue Building contains a number of other sustainable features, such as reflective roofing, recycled building materials, natural ventilation systems, and recycled rain water in toilets. Fine arts company SurroundArt is leasing the building to create a Museum Resource Campus for NYC art institutions.

Mayor Michael Bloomberg also announced the creation yesterday of Duggal Greenhouse, a 60,000-square-foot LEED Platinum manufacturing facility for sustainable products. Construction on the greenhouse will begin in late Spring. The Brooklyn Navy Yard is getting many other green upgrades, including a LEED Silver certified B&H Photo Distribution Center and a new LEED certified Agger Fish Processing Plant. NYC is upgrading the Yard’s infrastructure with a water/sewer project, rebuilding the road system with a storm management system, buying hybrid vehicles for the Yard’s fleet, and even installing solar-powered, compacting trash cans. As a result of these initiatives, the Navy Yard will create 1,700 new jobs–40% of which will be green collar.

NYC may be the first major city to roll out a green industrial park, but it won’t be the last. Los Angeles announced plans last year to build a 1-million-square-foot CleanTech Manufacturing Center for eco-friendly businesses.

