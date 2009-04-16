Prefab Homes: But What Would Frank Lloyd Wright Say?

Ninety-eight years ago Frank Lloyd Wright launched a pioneering scheme to build prefabricated homes with pre-cut framing, cabinets and other factory-made parts.

Based on building practices he’d seen in Japan, Wright called it (ironically enough) the American System of Housing. World War I intruded, and he built only a handful.



Earlier this year Taliesin West, the Frank Lloyd Wright school outside Phoenix, returned to prefab with the Mod.Fab Home, a 960-square foot home designed specifically for desert living.



The project resulted from a class taught by Jennifer Siegal, a leading prefab practitioner based in Venice, Calif. A prototype was built almost entirely by students on the rolling desert campus. It’s now used as a guesthouse with furnishings loaned by Design Within Reach.