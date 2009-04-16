Fast Cities 2009: Seattle Is the City of the Year



Seattle, the city that sprawls across seven hills, is Fast Company‘s city of the year for 2009. A visit to the city last month reminded me of all the reasons it was chosen. The car rental agency at the airport handed me the smart key to a Toyota Prius–the first time I’d ever been offered a hybrid from a rental agency. After a day at Microsoft’s TechFest–a science fair for the company’s research divisions–I visited a couple of recent transplants from New York City. One is an E.R. doc at the biggest hospital in the city, and when I asked her to compare Seattle with her experience working at one in Brooklyn, New York, she told me, “More snowmobile accidents here, and fewer gunshot wounds.”