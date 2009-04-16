Women of Vision for Social Impact: Jan Cuny by Telle Whitney

Our 2009 Women of Vision winner for Social Impact is Dr. Jan

Cuny. Jan is a program director at the

National Science Foudnation (NSF) and has created a new and very successful

program at NSF’s CISE directorate called Broadening Participation.

I’ve known Jan for many years, I met her when she was a

faculty member at the University

of Oregon. Over the last many years, she became involved

in the Computer Research Association programs (CRA-W) for increasing the number

of female students and faculty. She

also served as the Grace Hopper conference program chair in 2004, and the

general chair for the 2006 conference.

But her passion for inclusion of all people took a new and

influential turn when she joined NSF.

Under her leadership, Jan has created venues for under-represented

groups to gain experience with using and creating technology, ensuring that

they will be qualified for positions in our technology-driven world. These groups include Women, African

Americans, Hispanci, and other underrepresented groups. The NSF BPC program supports 10 major

Alliances – broad coalitions targeting the academic

pipeline from K-12 to early faculty ranks, and operating on a national or

regional scale and 40+ demonstration

projects focused on scaling and replicating successful efforts.